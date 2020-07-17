Jean Elizabeth Scott

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Jean Elizabeth Scott, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 22, 1949, in Madison, the daughter of Henry and Virginia (Koons) Klongland.

Jean graduated from Madison East High School. She married Steven Scott on Jan. 23, 1970, in Rockford, Ill. Jean worked for Badger Prairie Health Care Center for many years before transitioning to Dane County as an economic support specialist. Jean enjoyed needle point, rug hooking and especially loved quilting which she taught to her friends.

Jean is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve; daughter, Cari (Will Tracy) Scott; son, Steven J. Scott; grandson, Samuel Berlyn Mentzer-Scott; sisters, Janice (Victor) Schiro, Joanne (David) Lein and Jane (Stanley) Gudgel; and brothers, James Klongland and Jeffery (Mary Ann) Klongland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry Klongland.

In keeping with Jean’s wishes, her cremated remains will be scattered in a special place and no services will be held.

Memorials may be gifted in Jean’s name to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420