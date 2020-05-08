Jean E. Howard

MADISON, Wis.-Jean E. Howard, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

She was born on May 5, 1928, in Earlville, Iowa, a twin daughter of Ralph E. and Jennie Z. (Palmer) Ross. Jean attended the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa, where she met and married Clifford E. Howard in the University Chapel on Sept. 5, 1947.

The Howards moved to Portage, Wis. in 2002 after 36 years in Madison, Wis. Jean was an active member of Portage Presbyterian Church and Plymouth United Church of Christ while living in Madison. She was an employee of Berg Co. in Madison for many years.

Jean and Cliff were very grateful for their many years together and the many years of retirement they shared. This included great memories of time spent with children, grandchildren and friends at their cottage on Lake Clara in Tomahawk, Wis. Jean was a fabulous cook, and the favorite recipes she shared will continue to nourish her family for many years to come. She also was very proud of her girls’ high school basketball career in Delhi, Iowa and at the University of Dubuque in the early 1940s.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband; parents; twin brother, John E. Ross; sisters, Letha M. Daniel, Gwyneth L. Paris and Amelia V. Perry; daughter-in-law, Susan Howard; and an infant granddaughter.

She is survived by her children, Craig Howard of Elmhurst, Ill., Kirk (Patti) Howard of Merrill, Wis. and Janis (Paul) Treadeau of Sturgeon Bay, Wis. She is further survived by six grandchildren; a step-granddaughter; six great-grandchildren; and a step-great-granddaughter.

A private family service and burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison, Wis.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank all the wonderful health care providers and staff at Homme Homes Assisted Living in Wausau, Wis. and at Lombard Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Elmhurst, Ill.–and the very special Kindred Hospice nurses for the care given to Jean.

Memorials can be made to The Legacy Fund at Portage Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 222, Portage, WI 53901; Plymouth United Church of Christ, 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704 or the University of Dubuque, 2000 University Ave., Dubuque, IA 52001.

