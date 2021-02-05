Jean E. Hillesland

Site staff by Site staff

DECORAH, Iowa – Jean Elizabeth (Currier) Hillesland was born to Harold and Ruth (Haugen) Currier on a Friday in early spring, April 13, 1928, in rural Danville, Minn.

She was the second child of what would become four. Jean, her sisters Iva Mae and Phyllis, and their baby brother, George, had a happy childhood. Their family lived in Hayfield, Mantorville and Stewartville during Jean’s childhood.

As a young woman, Jean was an avid student with particular passions for English, Phy Ed, and Home Ec. She learned to sew from her mother, Ruth, who herself was a gifted seamstress. As a student, Jean also dedicated a lot of her time to music, playing clarinet in band, learning piano from her cousin, Marian, and singing in choir and small groups at school and church. Jean reveled in time spent with her family, and developed a particularly strong friendship with her younger sister, Phyllis.

Jean and Phyllis went off to Winona State University together and shared many friends in their studies. Jean studied education and received a degree in elementary education. Jean then moved back to Stewartville, Minn., to begin teaching. She soon met Vern Hillesland, a fellow new teacher, and an abiding love grew between them that would sustain them through the rest of their days. They dated about a year and married on a snowy day, March 17, 1951. Jean and Vern lived the next two summers in Boulder, Colo., where Vern was completing a master’s degree. The two of them shared many radiant memories from this time in their marriage. They built a beautiful home near Stewartville High School in 1957, and had two daughters, Wendy and Betsy. Jean transitioned from teacher to homemaker when Wendy was born, but continued substitute teaching later on. The four Hilleslands enjoyed a lovely life as a small town family.

Jean and Vern’s house was a haven for friends and family. Jean was a rockstar hostess, always having something fixed to serve to guests, and always there with a conversation and a cup of coffee. She enjoyed being a member of several bridge clubs, as well as Faculty Wives and Monday Study Club. She taught third grade Sunday School at Zion Lutheran Church for decades.

The rhythm of the sewing machine kept time throughout Jean’s life. She possessed a natural affinity for handiwork of all kinds and made countless brilliant pieces. She clothed her daughters and eventually her grandchildren. Jean was known in her community for her gifts with needle and thread, and she created almost always for the purpose of giving away. She won many blue ribbons at the Olmsted County Fair and the Minnesota State Fair; created beautiful quilts, made banners for church, and made flawless hardanger. As she aged, her hands began showing the love of her labors-fingers curved and knuckles stiff-but she kept on sewing even into her final year of life. The beauty of her work, the shrewdness of her skill, and the way she used her gifts to clothe and warm the people around her cannot be adequately summed or recounted.

In duet with the rhythm of sewing was the song in Jean’s heart. She was musical from a young age. Empowered by the musical experiences of her school age years, she carried the love of music with her always. She was a founding member of the Stewartville Community Band and played clarinet with them for 25 years. She sang in the adult choir at Zion Lutheran Church for 40 years. She taught her daughters to sing, and they eventually shared this song with their children. All of Jean’s grandchildren are musical, and her grandsons both work in musical careers. Jean had a characterful, rich alto voice that was unmistakable. Even in her final days she was still singing, recalling hymns while family was at her bedside and finding strength to sing high notes on “Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling” even when her breath was heavily labored and nearly gone.

The love of God played a significant role in Jean’s life. She read devotionals and scripture daily and attended worship frequently. She knew well the saving promises of God in Christ for her, and rejoiced in praising her Maker in gifts, in voice, and in the melody of living.

Jean’s practical, uncomplicated approach to life made her a wise and reliable person. She was a friend to many in her community. Wherever she found herself, Jean had an outward attention to the goodness around her. She was optimistic and, especially in difficult times, found words for the good and always kept a seed of hope alive. It was this spirit of intentional hope that seemed to carry Jean through years of slowly deteriorating health. Jean’s mind was made up on choosing to be happy, regardless of the circumstance.

Jean and Vern moved to Ingleside Communities in Mount Horeb, Wis., for their final few years. This move brought them close to their first great-granddaughter. The pandemic often isolated Jean even from Vern as he was nearing death. She wasn’t able to see her family very much in the last year of her life, but she received incredible care and attention from the providers at Ingleside and Inglehaven. Her great-grandchildren became profound bright lights in her life as the end came. She no doubt could see the future in their happiness and delight.

Jean entered hospice the day before Vern’s memorial service in January. She lived only 10 days beyond Vern’s memorial. Those 10 days were filled with family at her side, making memories and singing and saying goodbye. To the very end Jean maintained an inclination to “keep trucking,” to staying positive, recalling God’s promises as death neared and using her scant breath to make certain her family knew how much she loved them. She died peacefully in the dim morning light on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Harold; her older sister, Iva Mae Stee; her husband of 69 years, Lavern; and her oldest daughter, Wendy Coe.

She is survived by her two younger siblings, Phyllis Deer and George (Jean) Currier; her youngest daughter, Betsy (Jerry) Busch; her son-in-law, David Coe; her three grandchildren, Shannon (Jon) Plichta, Robbie (Amber) Coe and Zach Busch; four great-granddaughters, Evelyn Jean and Charlotte Rose Plichta and Lyla Jean and Brynlee Rae Coe; and many beloved relatives and friends.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held online via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. Find the livestream at www.facebook.com/betsy.h.busch.

Memorials can be mailed to Betsy Busch, 207 Highland Drive, Decorah, IA 52101, and will be used to furnish a piece of art for Ingleside Communities.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.