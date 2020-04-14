Jean Drummond Jones

Site staff by Site staff

Jean Drummond Jones of Fort Atkinson passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 94 years old.

She was born to Ella and George Drummond of Janesville, Wisconsin. Jean attended University of Wisconsin – Whitewater where she earned Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Following graduation, Jean taught high school English several years in Randolph, Wisconsin and Fort Atkinson.

Jean married Alan Jones, Jr. in 1953. They had four children, Richard, Sue, Wendy, and Sandy. She is also survived by four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Alan and her brother, Charles Drummond.

As a longtime resident of Fort Atkinson, Jean enjoyed her membership in several women’s groups including Tuesday Club, Women’s Club and AAUW. She was a supporter of the Dwight Foster Library and Hoard Historical Museum. Jean had a passion for reading biographies, travel, current events, and Badger football games.

The family thanks the caring staff members at Rainbow Hospice, Alden Estates, and Reena Assisted Living.

Plans for a service to celebrate Jean’s life are pending.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, www.fortfoundation.org, 244 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson, WI, 53538 or Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) in Fort Atkinson, www.basefortatkinson.org, 734 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI, 53538.

The Dunlap Memorial Home is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com