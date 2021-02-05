Jean Dodge

To view the livestream of Jean’s Private Funeral Service, please click the link below:

https://youtu.be/F8JB-11hurE

Jean Eleanor Dodge, age 79, passed away on February 2, 2021 at Agrace Hospice.

Jean was born on December 31, 1941 to Alfred and Martha (Kung) Stucki. She was united in marriage to Richard Dodge on October 24, 1959 at the West Middleton Lutheran Church.

Jean was a tried-and-true Packers fan. She loved her childhood growing up on her family’s farm in West Middleton. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed camping with her family at Spearhead Point Campground, canoeing, bird watching, feeding the ducks, sitting around a campfire, and watching movies, especially old westerns.

Jean is survived by her 3 children, Debby (Rick Gjavenis), Julie, and Steve (Rachel); 6 grandchildren, Keith (Megan), Rachel (Brad), Heidi (Jeremy), Lisa, Sherry (Brandon), and Cody; 5 great-grandchildren, Logan, Isabella, Makenzie, Hayden, and Jacob; 4 siblings, Rudy, Mary, Rose, and Walt; Sister-in-laws, Betty and Margaret; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents, brothers, Alfred and Werner; sister, Gertie; sister-in-laws; Bonnie, Carolgene, and Delores; brother-in-laws; Ed, Kenny, and Elly; her stillborn twin girls; and her special friends, MaryAnne, Sharon, and Shirley.

A special thank you to the Madison Point Staff and to the Agrace Staff.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711

A private Funeral Service will be held at Ryan Funeral Home.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave

608-249-8257

