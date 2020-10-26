Jean D. Schaefer

TOMAHAWK – Jean D. Schaefer, age 72, of Tomahawk, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. She was born on Oct. 9, 1948, in Merrill, Wis., the daughter of William A. Sylvester and Ruth E. (Dale) Sylvester.

Jean graduated from Merrill High School 1966 and from UW-Madison in 1970. She married Phillip T. Schaefer on July 18, 1970, in Merrill. The couple resided in Ohio from 1984-2001. Prior to retirement Jean enjoyed a career as a teacher and substitute teacher. She volunteered at the Lorain County Metro Parks and First Congregational Church in Elyria. She and Phil hosted many foreign exchange students through Rotary International.

In her free time Jean loved travelling, gardening, and exploring her family’s genealogy. She also participated in many triathlons and cross-country ski races throughout the Midwest, including numerous American Birkebeiner ski marathons. She and her husband enjoyed hiking the Ice Age Trail. Jean was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tomahawk, where she sang in the choir and was very active in church activities.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Bethany Jean Schaefer; son, Michael (Jill) Schaefer; two sisters, Carol (Herbert) Lyon and Louise (Gary) Thompson; brother-in-law, Bruce (Janet) Schaefer; sister-in-law, Barbara Schaefer; two granddaughters, Julia Schaefer and Amanda Schaefer; niece, Margot (David) Lyon Bolton; and two nephews, Peter (Arjana) Lyon and Aaron Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Phillip.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Tomahawk or the Ice Age Trail Alliance – Northwoods Chapter. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

