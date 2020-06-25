Jean Baldwin

Site staff by Site staff

Jean Baldwin passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mauston, WI.

She was born May 14, 1928, as Ilo Jean, to Edna and Clifford Crandall. She married Arthur Baldwin Jr on October 15, 1947 at the Mauston Methodist Church. They were married for sixty-nine years.

Jean and Art had four children: Lee Ann (Thomas Field), Nancy (John Klabough), Gary (Phyllis Baldwin) and Patricia Baldwin. She loved her nine grandchildren: Carol (Jason Hunter), Beth (James Nilles), Mitch Klabough (Jessica), Matt Field (Terri), Tim Field (Shannah), Sara Field (Tyler Miles), Scott Baldwin, Jennifer Taber (Andrew),and Alix Fetch (Andrew). Jean is also survived by eighteen Great Grandchildren.

Jean was an avid baker who loved baking cookies and sharing them with friends and family. She was always ready to help and comfort anyone in need. She and Arthur delivered Meals on Wheels in Mauston. Music was a big part of her life. Jean played the organ at the Mauston Methodist Church for many years. She provided music for church services, weddings and funerals. Many hours were spent at church circle meetings and at the Odd Fellows hall as a member of the Rebeccas. Jean worked as a secretary at Mauston Area High School and loved her connections to students, teachers and co-workers.

She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, her sister Mary Balzer (Rich), many friends and the wonderful Fairview Care Teams. She is survived by her sister-in-law Bonnie Crandall and brother in law Keith Baldwin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Leslie, James and Don, brother-in-law Rich Balzer and sister-in-law Billie Crandall. She was also preceded by her in-laws Arthur and Gladys Baldwin and Art’s sisters Betty Hoffman, Arlene Rodenberg, Gladys Hale and Norma Loeffler.

A special heartfelt thank you to Jean’s Fairview Care Teams who lovingly cared for her for two and a half years.

Any gifts received will be put toward a memorial in Jean’s name.

A service may be planned for sometime in the future.