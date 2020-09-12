Jean Ann Updike

Jean Ann Updike, age 67 of Monticello, died on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. Jean was born on April 2, 1953 in Monroe, the daughter of Francis L. and Mary E. (Broge) Updike.

She graduated from Argyle High School and was employed for many years in housekeeping at the Monroe Manor Nursing Home. Jean enjoyed traveling, watching sports (especially the Badgers), and attending her nieces and nephews sporting events. Jean also liked to read the newspaper and keep up on Monticello community events.

She is survived by her sister, Lynn (Ed) Beckman of Monroe; three brothers, Raymond Updike, Mark (Heidi) Updike, all of Monticello, Curtis (Diane) Updike of Browntown; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Brent) Kern, Kristin (Mark) Woelfel, Eric (Melissa) Updike, Shari Curran, Jennifer (Chad) Paquette, Nickie (Bryan) Stangel, and John Updike. She was preceded in death by her father on Nov. 29, 1995; and her mother on Sept. 30, 2002.

Private family graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery, Monticello, with Pastor Mary Gafner officiating. The Voegeli-Newcomer Funeral Home, Monticello, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

Jean will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends.