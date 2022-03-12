Jean Ann (O’Neil) Jagelski

Madison – Jean Ann (O’Neil) Jagelski, 93, of Madison, passed away on March 10, 2022, at Oak Park Place after an extended illness.

Jean was born on October 10, 1928, to parents John and Lucille O’Neil in Ottawa, IL. Jean married Thaddeus Jagelski on May 28, 1948. She graduated from Nursing School in June 1949. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in LaSalle, IL and St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison, WI as an RN, Head Nurse, and Special Services Coordinator.

Jean loved to travel, visiting many national parks and family. She enjoyed reading and word search puzzles. She loved spending time at her shack in the woods and sharing stories around the campfire. Most important, she loved spending time with her family. She always made a point to thank the grandchildren for coming to visit.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband: her parents; sisters, Marge Griglione, Marilyn (John) Kuhn, and Joan Kunkel; sons-in-laws, Robert Haefner, and Robert Bruns; and great grandson, Dillon Haefner.

She is survived by her daughters, Judith Haefner, Phyllis Bruns, Mary Jean (Bob) Tschanz, and Catherine (Tim) Peterson; son, John (Christy); 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and one expected; 2 step great grandchildren; 3 step great-great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Eugene Kunkel and Bob (Carol) Jagelski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N Sherman Ave, Madison, with Fr. Gabriel Lopez-Betanzos presiding. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Albert Musa, the staff at Oak Park Place Rehab and Assisted Living, and Agrace Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean’s name to Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

