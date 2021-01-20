Jean A. Engelke

Site staff by Site staff

Jean A. Engelke, 74, of Madison, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin died on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.

Private family memorial services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Jean A. Engelke Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Jean was born on July 7, 1946 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, daughter of Lorenz and Martha (Jones) Woodard. She graduated from Platteville High School, class of 1964. She attended and graduated from UW-Platteville, in 1968 with her BS in Biology & Chemistry. She was married to Milton Engelke. She worked for many years at UW-Madison where she was a Biochemistry researcher. Jean had a very strong faith, she was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Middleton, where she was very involved in the prayer shawl knitting ministry.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Teri Engelke; two brothers, Melvin “Woody” (Marcia DeBuhr) Woodard, and Larry Woodard; brother-in-law, Craig “Buzz” Temby and nephew, Will Temby. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joanne Temby.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.