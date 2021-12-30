JBC Coffee Roasters launches coffee campaign benefiting local organizations

JBC Coffee Roasters announced a new campaign Wednesday where it will donate 50% of Blossom Blend proceeds to local organizations that “work to make the world a better place.”

The campaign will run four times a year during each quarter, each with a different organization benefiting, according to a release. Each time the promotion will run for two weeks.

Blossom Blend is described to have notes of lemon, cranberry, milk chocolate and plum. It is certified organic and fair trade and the beans were produced by the smallholder farmers of Cesmach Cooperative and Homacho Waeno Cooperative.

The Dane County Humane Society will be the first Blossom Blend partner, with sales running online from Jan. 4-18.

“At JBC, every single one of our employees are dog owners, and two are proud parents to rescue dogs,” JBC Coffee Roasters owner Laura Salinger Johnson says. “We applaud the work that DCHS is doing to give a loving, fresh start to thousands of animals.”

JBC, which is a Good Food Award winner, says they are still looking for partners in future months, prioritizing causes that better lives and the environment.

“Now more than ever, we feel as a company that it is important to give back to causes that are making a difference in the world,” Salinger Johnson says.