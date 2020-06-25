Jay S. Tuinstra

MADISON – Jay S. Tuinstra, age 54, lost his battle with cancer and passed on June 9, 2020.

At his request there was no funeral service, but his family and close friends had a celebration of life in his honor on June 21, 2020.

Jay was born on the 4th of July 1965 in Fort Atkinson, WI and was raised in Whitewater where he attended Whitewater University and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Jay was a very dedicated family man and experienced his greatest joy watching his three children participate in sports. He also showed his love and devotion by raising his wife’s four older children as his own from the day they met. He was an avid sci-fi toy collector, loved Frank Sinatra and loved dogs; especially his dog Gideon. Jay loved to tell stories of his experiences driving the Madison metro bus and singing karaoke. He lost his battle with cancer but lived a happy and fulfilled life until the day he passed.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Tuinstra II and brother-in-law, Patrick L. Blacks.

He is survived by his mother, Audrey Tuinstra; siblings, John Tuinstra III, Melody Vemeister, and Merille Tuinstra; wife, Rita Tuinstra; their three children, Elliott, Abby, and Aiden; four step-children, Nicholas, Timothy, Jenna, and Jamie Webster; in-laws, James Bond (Todd), Archie Blacks, Alberta Jennings (Cindy), Aaron Blacks; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and many other family and friends. He will be especially missed by his close friends, Calvin Tucker, John Mankowski, and Daryl Gugel.

Jay will be missed beyond words and loved forever by us all.

