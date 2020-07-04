Jay P. Atkinson

MERRIMAC, Wis. — Jay P. Atkinson, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Merrimac on June 28, 2020.

Jay was born in Colorado on Mar. 9, 1962 to the late James and Shirley (Middleditch) Atkinson. He attended and graduated North Kitsap High School in Poulsbo, WA., graduating in 1980. He enlisted in the U.S Army in 1981 and served until 1985. Following his service in the Army he attended and graduated from Methodist University in Manhattan, KS., with Degree’s in Chemistry, Biology and Psychology.

He even studied and acquired an Associate of Arts in Chinese Mandarin. His education followed to 1994 when he studied Medicine at East Carolina University, Brody School of Medicine. Jay worked for several Pharmaceutical Companies and later started his own company; Blue Sky Consulting, focusing on the quality of manufacturing of pharmaceutical medications. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, swimming, and firearms. Jay will be remembered for his big heart and his determination to help others.

He is survived by his fiancée, Cathrine Roelke; his sister, Gayle (Johnny)Cunningham, nieces, Julie and Tammy; grandnephew Austin and grandniece Breauna; his inlaws, Tony and Barbara Roelke. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents.