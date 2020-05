Jason V. Bell

July 18, 1976 – May 13, 2020 / Jason V. Bell, 43, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Private family graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Father David Flanagan will officiate.

The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family.

Memorials may be made to the Jason V. Bell Memorial Fund, and mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818.

Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.