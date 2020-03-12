Jason Aldean’s Madison concert postponed

MADISON, Wis. — Jason Aldean’s concert at the Alliant Energy center has been postponed.

The show was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m.

“We have been informed tonight’s Jason Aldean concert is postponed. Your ticket will be good for the rescheduled date,” the Alliant Energy Center posted on its Twitter account.

Tickets for the “We Back Tour” will be good for a rescheduled date, but that date had bnot been announced as of Thursday afternoon.

