Janzen Alan “Janz” Dott

STOUGHTON/COTTAGE GROVE – Our hearts have been broken by the loss of Janzen Alan “Janz” Dott, age 26, who passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. He was born on Feb. 10, 1994, in Madison, the son of John Dott and Susan (Leatherberry) Murphy.

Janz grew up around the exotic animals that his parents owned and raised. He graduated from Stoughton High School with the class of 2012 and went on to attend MATC. Janzen worked as an appliance repair technician for Kirch Appliance. In his free time, Janz enjoyed working with computers, and was always keeping up with new technology.

Janz enjoyed playing video games and coding new computer programs. He was also very passionate about politics. Most of all, he valued his friendships and “hanging with his Bros.”

Janz is survived by his parents; John Dott and Susan (Kimm Johnson) (Leatherberry) Murphy; close family friend, Robin Kaltenberg; step-brother, Erik Johnson; paternal grandmother, Geraldine Dott; step-grandparents, Cliff and Kitty Johnson; two aunts, Jeanne (Richard) Turner and Joan (Mark Mader) Leggett; two uncles, Steve Leatherberry and Gary (Laura) Leatherberry; step-uncle, Rody Johnson; cousins, Amanda Feist, Josh (Cara) Bryant and Jaime (Daniel) Velie; and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jerry Dott; maternal grandparents, Robert and Joyce Leatherberry; and uncle, Bruce Leatherberry.

A celebration of life will be held following the COVID-19 pandemic. Please consider making a donation to NAMI (National Alliance in Mental Health) to continue to give help and support to others who are dealing with depression. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.