Janine J. Rozell

Janine J. Rozell, 66, of Fort Atkinson, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home.

Janine was born on July 14, 1954 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Waymon and Florence (Tobin) Rozell.

Janine is survived by her children, Milton Lohr (Kim), Douglas Lohr (Jenny), Cathy Keinonen (Ryan), Peter Eckes (Tessa) and Dean Desnica; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Dennis Rozell, Sandy Spoerl (Ron) and Daryl Rozell (Sharon); nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Following Janine’s wishes, no service will be held.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

