Janice Schadewalt

Janice I. Schadewalt, age 83 of Darlington, WI passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at Hometown Assisted Living in Belleville, WI after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born May 2, 1937 in Lamont Township in Lafayette County, WI to Howard and Ann (Ray) Smith. Janice grew up in Lamont and graduated from Darlington High School. She married the love of her life, Walter F. Schadewalt on June 3, 1956 at Darlington United Methodist Church in Darlington. Following their marriage, they began farming in Wiota Township until their retirement in 1990 when they moved to the city of Darlington where she has resided since.

Janice is survived by her children: Heidi (Len Harris) Linden of Green Bay, WI, Stephanie Schadewalt of Milton, WI, John (Beth) Schadewalt of New Glarus, WI, and Kurt (Julie Lemsky) Schadewalt of Belleville; four grandchildren: Jared Linden of Green Bay, WI, Hope (Joe Foucault) Linden of Seattle, WA, Mitchell Schadewalt of New Glarus, WI, and Lindsey Schadewalt of Belleville, WI; one sister: Jerilyn (Gary Westemeier) Woodward of Shullsburg, WI; two sisters-in-law: Donna Smith of Darlington and Jeanie Schadewalt of Baraboo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Walter on October 27, 2010; and one brother: Rolyn Smith on December 30, 2015.

Janice was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Darlington and its Women’s Guild. She was also a member of Wiota Happy Homemakers, and was a 4-H leader for Wiota Happy Hour. Janice loved to listen to old time music and always enjoyed a good lunch out with her friends. Her family will remember her for her baking talents, making the best apple pie around and her vast array of sweets. Janice cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and the time she got to spend with them creating memories they will all remember forever. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

