Janice R. Procknow

Site staff by Site staff

Janice Ruth (Roth) Procknow, 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many, died peacefully on Sept. 29, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on June 21, 1942 in Hustisford, WI to Raymond and Lorraine (Roe) Roth. She attended grade school and was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson, WI, and graduated from the former Northwestern Preparatory High School in Watertown, WI. She married Greg Procknow on July 2, 1966.

Janice was an in-home daycare provider for 40+ years, providing a warm and educational environment to many, making sure each child she cared for knew they were special and loved. She was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, including Women’s Missionary League and Meals on Wheels. She frequently walked and hiked, instilling a love of the outdoors in her family. She enjoyed sewing, cross-stitch, and knitting, including making quilts, Christmas stockings, and intricate cross-stitch patterns often as gifts for family and friends. She was an avid reader and was a frequent library patron. She and Greg were longtime members of two monthly card clubs. Her greatest joy was her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren with annual zoo trips and at holidays and birthdays. She prioritized her calendar to regularly attend their school activities, performances, and sporting events.

She is survived by her loving husband, and most recently her dedicated caretaker, Greg, their children Renee (Dave) Muehling, Libertyville, IL; Sara (Michael) Uttech, Fall River, WI; Jennifer (Ryan) Hannam, Fort Atkinson, WI; Scott (Rebecca Muehrer) Procknow, Fitchburg, WI; and Jonathan (Billee) Procknow, Franklin, WI; and grandchildren: Alex and Aidan Muehling; Mallory, Gabe, and AJ Uttech; Alyssa and Ashley Hannam; Christopher, Arianna, and Ava Muehrer-Procknow; and Claire and James Procknow.

The oldest of five siblings, she also leaves behind sister-in-law Carol Roth; sisters Judy (Ken) Leipold and Jane (Dave) Fischer; and brother John (Vicki) Roth, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Roth, and granddaughter Danielle Muehrer-Procknow.

Services will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 404 Roosevelt Ave., Fort Atkinson, at 1:30pm on Sunday Oct. 4, 2020 with Pastors Ethan Steinbrenner and Aaron Winkelman officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at Noon. The family asks that masks or appropriate face coverings are worn. For those not able to attend, you may watch live via Facebook, or watch for the recording to be posted.

Memorials may be made Bethany Lutheran Church or Crown of Life Christian Academy.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com