Janice R. Goede

Janice R. Goede, 88, of Bensenville, IL passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Cuba City, WI.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Janice was born on November 1, 1932 to Ener & Esther (Stone) Burch in Evanston, IL. When she was in the 8th Grade, she won the May Queen Beauty Pageant in Evanston, IL. She married John E. Hansen and later to Frank Goede in Bensenville, IL. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for over 5 years, and for about 25 years she worked as an executive secretary for various businesses. She was a founding member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Bensenville, IL and was a choir director and member for 60 years. Janice enjoyed reading, gardening, singing, playing the piano, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Janice is survived by 2 daughters: Wendy Hansen of Cuba City, WI and Debby Hansen of Bensenville, IL; a son, John Hansen of Valrico, FL; 2 granddaughters: Amy Braido of Cary, IL and Kelly Kuman of Bensenville, IL and 2 sisters: Eileen Shaffer and Audrey Engebertson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, previous husband, John Hansen and husband, Frank Goede, a daughter, Marcy Hansen and 2 granddaughters: Jessica Sue Ciszek and Casey Kuman and 2 sisters: Beverly Grover and Betty Blackburn.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Janice R. Goede Memorial Fund has been established.

Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home c/o: Janice Goede Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

