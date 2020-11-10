Janice Marie Hess

Janice Marie Hess age 70 of Richland Center passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Schmitt Woodland Hills.

She was born on June 2, 1950 in Havana, Il the daughter of Donald and Virginia (Cornwell) Hughes. Janice and her family spent her early childhood years in Il before relocating to WI where she lived out the remainder of her life. She married the love of her life, Adam Joseph Hess on June 8, 1968 and shared a loving 43 years of marriage until Adam was called home to his maker on April 21, 2011. Janice and Adam were blessed with 2 children, Lauriann and Adam. They farmed the family farm in Keyesville for many years.

Janice loved deeply and was loved deeply by all who knew her. Everyone who’s life she touched knew her compassion, generosity and love. Janice loved to garden and tend to her flowers and this love was passed down to her children and grandchildren. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She would tell everyone it was her greatest accomplishment. Janice also loved to restore antique jewelry that made her a fixture at local flea markets and charity events. Everyone knew Janice and looked forward to her smile and kind demeanor.

Survivors include, her children, Lauriann (Jeffrey) Filla of Independence, WI , Adam (Karlene) Hess of Richland Center, a grandson, Kane (Sarah) Moran, 3 granddaughters, Trisha Silvers, Rebecca (Bryan) Fleming, Jadah (Ryan) Barto, 4 great grandchildren, Jewell, Jasmine, Josilyn and Jack, her “Jack Jack”, a very special niece, Emily Sue (Paul) Brooks, a brother, Donald (Elizabeth) Hughes, several brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Virginia Hughes, her husband, Adam Hess, her father and mother-in-law, William and Lorraine Hess, a special uncle, Donald Cornwell and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Stafford Funeral Home. Fr. Nathan Thainase will officiate will burial in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Keyesville at 1:15P.M. where the public are invited.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday at the Stafford Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service where masks and social distancing are requested.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.