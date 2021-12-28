Janice Lynn Schuh

Janice Schuh, 63, of Richland Center, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born on September 13, 1958, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Richard and Lois (Moeller) Freer. Jan married Frank Schuh on February 20, 1982, in Arlington Heights, IL. Jan lived in Elgin, IL, and drove a school bus for the Elgin School District for 30 years. After her retirement she moved to Richland Center, WI. Jan and Frank were members at the Grace Community Church. Jan enjoyed cooking and doing a variety of crafts. She served in the church nursery and enjoyed doing crafts with the kids. Jan was a beautiful, caring lady that brought a smile to whoever crossed her path and would go out of her way to do anything for a friend.

Jan is survived by her husband Frank; two children: Frank Schuh, Jennifer (Slava) Ilchishin; sister: Debra (Mike) Ogden; brother: Richard (Danielle) Freer; father-in-law: Frank Schuh; brothers-in-law: Robert (Liz) Weber, Richard (Donna) Schuh, Edward Schuh; many nieces, nephews, and many loving friends.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law Dorothy Schuh, sister-in-law Gloria Weber, and niece Julie Fox

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the Grace Community Church, 23291 Cty Hwy AA, Richland Center, WI 53581. Visitation will be held at the Grace Community Church on Saturday January 1, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

