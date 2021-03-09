Janice K. Beam

MCFARLAND – Janice K. Beam, age 85, of McFarland, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 7, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was born on April 7, 1935, in LaCrosse, the daughter of Ellis and Laverne (Hellmann) Nimocks. Janice married Ralph Beam on Feb. 24, 1959, in Portage.

Janice worked for Bell Company/Madison University for 34 years before retiring in 1990. She was an avid Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan, and loved reading and playing bingo.

Janice is survived by her children, Sheryl (Matthew Stroede) Stammen, Thomas Beam and Michael (Kerry) Beam; grandchildren, Matt (Tawny) Stammen, Angela (Adam) Hockett, Rachel Beam, Jacob Beam, Michael Beam and Makenzie Beam; great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Stammen and Audrey Hockett; and a step-great-grandson, Riley Hockett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ralph.

Private services will be held with entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

