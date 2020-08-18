Janice “Jenny” Skiff

Janice “Jenny” Elsie Skiff, age 75, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her home, with family and loved ones surrounding her on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be a small gathering for immediate family and friends to follow.

Janice was born November 30, 1944 in Ellenville, New York, the daughter of Russell and Maude (Wonder) Whipple. She married Edward “Eddie” Skiff on May 14, 1963 and they were together for 57 loving years. Jenny’s heart never stopped loving Eddie, she has loved him forever. As a result of her sister Marie’s passing at a young age and Marie and her husband Frank (Eddie’s brother) having 4 children, Jenny opened her heart and home and accepted them all as her very own. That being said, the list of her “children” is extensive to say the least. Jenny’s family was the love of her life, including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew her, would instantly know this about her. No matter where her children’s lives lead them, she stood by them and loved them through it. She will be missed forever. There will always be a void and an empty space that only she could fill.

After several moves with her family in tow, they decided to settle in Wisconsin. After trying out the “city” life and the “country” life, the family settled in the Mauston area. Jenny and her husband made some great memories with family and amazing friends there. After Eddie’s passing in 1995, she moved to the Lyndon area, again making great friends and memories.

Jenny is survived by her children, Rose (Danny) McCune, Tyrone (Jackie) Skiff, Beckie (Roy Calewarts) Apfel, Rhonda (Jeff) Roche, Harry (Crystal) Skiff, Sandra “Peanut” (Howie) Garlinghouse and Frank Skiff, Jr. as well as her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; sons, Darin and Tommy Skiff; daughter, Debbie Skiff and grandson, Jamie Angus.

To look at her you would see her smile, her deep dimples, and her beautiful eyes that will stay with us all forever.

“We love you Mom”

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated and may be sent to the Picha Funeral Home, P.O. Box 757, Lake Delton, WI 53940.