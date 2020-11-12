Janice I. Richmond

MADISON/MONONA – Janice I. “Jan” Richmond, age 71, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville.

She was born on Sept. 3, 1949, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the daughter of Carl and Erna (Adam) Hall.

Jan graduated from Madison East High School with the Class of 1967. Jan worked for the University of Wisconsin for many years, but especially enjoyed her time at University Health Services, Atmospheric Oceanic Sciences and University Hospital, retiring in 2008 to be able to spend more time with her children and grandchildren.

Jan enjoyed the theater attending plays and musicals with family and friends and was an avid reader, her favorite author was Steven King. Jan loved to play euchre. Jan enjoyed traveling and summer getaways in Northern Wisconsin. She was a wonderful mother and always took great pride in providing a good life for her children. Jan enjoyed attending UW hockey games and loved cheering on her grandchildren at all of their sporting events and supporting them in their many activities. She even took each grandchild on a special trip, that often involved a musical. Jan had a special connection with all animals, especially her grand-dog, Cooper. Jan valued her friendships and had several long-lasting friendships which were evident in her final days.

Jan is survived by her husband, Roger Dahm; daughter, DeAnna (Bill) Witt; son, Jay Richmond; grandchildren, Zachary and Peyton Witt; sister, Chris (Jeff) Brickl; sister-in-law, Connie Hall; and Roger’s children, Erin (Dave Bitton) Dahm, Elizabeth Dahm and Carrie (John Jabs) and their children, Sophie, Anika and Rory as well as several nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Robert and Gerald Hall.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL HOME, 157 South Main St., Lodi., from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Social distancing and face masks will be required.

The family wishes to thank Janesville Agrace HospiceCare and Jan’s special friends who loving cared for her in her last days.

