Janice E. Sies

Belleville/Dayton, WI – Janice E. Sies, age 82 a longtime resident of Dayton passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

She was born on August 3, 1937 the daughter of Johnnie and Jeanette (Komplin) Anderson. Janice grew up in the Town of Perry and attended Mt. Horeb Schools. She met her future husband Roland Sies at a traveling Brooks Show, they were united in marriage on November 6, 1954. Janice and Roland loved dancing at Club 18 and they spent 62 years together until Roland’s passing in 2016. She enjoyed music, especially “The Boys” and Mollie B. Janice was a homemaker and mother who loved her family of nine children, 22 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. She had an infectious smile, and always said good bye with wonder drops and a hug.

Janice is survived by her children Douglas (Mary) Sies, Duane (Kathy) Sies, Danny Sies, Doreen O’Brien, David (Lori) Sies, Dawn (Rollie) Hollis, Deanna (Joe Sr.) Lyne, Donna (Jeff) Christen, and DeLynn (Justin) Palmer, and their families. She is further survived by her siblings Lois (Hal) Gerkens, Carol (Gary) Caldwell, and Kenneth (Judi) Anderson, and sister-in-law Doris Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roland, mother-in-law and father-in-law Clarice and Norman Sies, brother-in-law Bob Miller, and son-in-law Stephen O’Brien.

Due to the ongoing public health crisis private family services will be held at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

A public celebration of Janice’s life will be held at a later date.

