Janice Dorothy Martin

Janice Martin, age 95, of Schaumburg, Illinois, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Matt Gerhke officiating. A Visitation will be held at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Janice was born December 31, 1924 in Wisconsin Dells, WI, the daughter of Christian and Inga (Anderson) Leege. She was very involved with church and missionary work that took her to Canada. She loved to travel with family. Janice raised her family in Oak Park, IL and worked at Brockob Construction Company. She moved to the Dells area in 1990, eventually to return to Illinois in 1997.

Janice is survived by her sons, Charles H. Martin Jr. of Berwyn, IL, Louis (Jane) of Hinckley, IL, Jeff (Tami) of Lisle, IL; daughters, Karen Nichols of San Antonio, TX, Cheryl (Ron) Wills of McHenry, IL and Lisa Hoffmann of Rolling Meadows, IL; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Walter and Carl Leege; her sisters, Arlene Homeier and Alice Schroeder and son-in-law, Ron Nichols.