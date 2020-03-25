Janice Ann FitzGibbon

Site staff by Site staff

Madison- Janice Ann FitzGibbon, age 78, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Oak Park Place Nursing Home in Madison.

She was born on June 22, 1941 in Madison to Paul and Bernice (Carlson) Schlereth. She married John FitzGibbon on July 9,1971 in Westport.

Janice was a graduate of University of Wisconsin and held a Master’s degree from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Though a graduate of both, everyone knew Janice as a Badger fan. She was a regular at hockey games, women’s basketball games, and she never missed a badger football tv broadcast. If the badger defense wasn’t doing well, even the neighbors could hear her favorite cheer on the TV “Schmuck him!”.

Janice was a school teacher. Her first job was teaching physical education in Greendale, WI. After marrying John, she spent several years working the farm with him in Columbus. Teaching was her passion, later taking positions in DeForest, and then Madison school district. Janice’s proudest moments as a teacher had to include the years, she coached the freshmen women’s basketball team in DeForest. Janice spent endless hours writing grants for her schools to get physical education equipment, teaching English to the Hmong community, and building a summer school program GEMS.

Upon retirement from teaching, Janice and John moved to rural Whitehall to continue the agricultural work John loved. John and Janice enjoyed traveling and were known to take long road trips to visit family and good friends.

Janice is survived by three children, John FitzGibbon of Kenosha, Joseph (Sarah) FitzGibbon of Lake Mills and Jana (Ian) Ringstad of DeForest; seven grandchildren; a sister, Bette (Schlereth)Sugden of Madison and brother Paul Schlereth of Kenosha.

Janice was preceded in death by John, her husband of 47 years.

Funeral Services are tentatively going to be held on June 22, 2020 at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Rd, Waunakee, WI.