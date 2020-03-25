Janette E. (Duckert) Brown

Belleville, WI – Janette E. (Duckert) Brown passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020, at the age of 81 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg.

She was born on December 17, 1938 the daughter of Vernon and Evelyn (Krueger) Duckert, Sr. Jan grew up in the Cambridge area and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1957. She married her forever dancing partner Gerald Brown on November 14, 1959, a date that persists in the record books as the coldest day on record. The couple then began farming and raising their family in Belleville. They hosted the Dane County Dairy Breakfast in 1983. Jan’s family was everything to her, for the last sixty years she loved watching her kids and grandkids grow and participate in sports and activities. Jan also loved polka dancing, family gatherings, bowling, fishing, drives around the countryside, traveling, and attending shows. She was a member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Paoli, Montrose Budget Busters, and many agricultural organizations including Wisconsin Master Farmers and FFA alumni. Jan will be dearly missed for her jokes, potato casserole, card games, and the goodie bags for the grandkids.

Jan is survived by her husband of sixty years, Jerry, children Brian (Yogi) Brown, Doug (Karen Fiene) Brown, and Jackie (Greg) Schulting, daughter-in-law Kristy Brown, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers Vernon (Betty) Duckert, Jr., Glenn (Gert) Duckert, and Marvin (Darlene) Duckert, sisters Dorothy “DeeDee” Zell, Diane (Dave) Brunk, Marie Galston, and JoAnn Duckert, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Dorothy (Jim) Goings, brother-in-law George Brown, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Curt, father-in-law and mother-in-law George and Grace Brown, brother Howard, in-laws Bill Galston, Gene Zell, Betty (Don) Erickson, Mary (Jack) Brissee, Helen (Art) Hohlstein, and Shirley Brown.

Due to the ongoing public health crisis, private family funeral services will be held with interment in the Paoli Cemetery. A public celebration of Jan’s life will be held at a later date.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Meriter Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for their attentive and compassionate care for Jan in her final days.

