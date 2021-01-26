Janet Rose (Uvick) Marlin

Sterling/Madison – Janet Rose Marlin passed away at the age of 74 on January 23rd, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin.

She was born Janet Rose Uvick on June 5th, 1946 in Danville, Illinois to Zilah Mae Uvick and William Henry Uvick. Janet lived in Sterling, Illinois for most of her adult life. She married Tom Marlin on October 20th, 1979. Janet taught Special Education for Sterling Community Unit School District 5 for many years and was principal of Highland Elementary School in Stillman Valley, Illinois, for several years before retiring in 2004. Janet moved to Madison in 2005 to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

She stayed active volunteering at her grandchildren’s schools and was a long-time volunteer at Agrace Thrift Shop in Madison. Janet loved traveling to Hawaii and to the National Parks and taking scenic drives in Wisconsin with husband Tom. Her absolute pride and joy were her 7 grandchildren. She adored children and was at her happiest when holding a grandbaby in her arms. She will be remembered as a loving mother, devoted grandmother, and the kindest of friends.

Janet is survived by her husband Tom, children Julie (Mike) Bauhs, JJ Wright (Chris Restle) and Tommy (Hally) Marlino, and grandchildren Molly Bauhs, Gabriel Restle, Ronan Restle, Cade Restle, Holly Wright, Sam Schumann, and Susie Marlino; sisters Anita Askam, Martha Foster, and Margaret Bouchard and their families, and many cherished friends. Janet is preceded in death by her parents.

