PORTAGE, INDIANA – Janet Lorraine Kennedy, age 88, of Portage, Indiana, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Portage surrounded by the love of her family.

Janet was born February 16, 1932, in Ashton, Nebraska, the youngest of seven children, to Merle Amos and Mary Avis (Hunter) Poncelow. She married James Kennedy on December 30, 1950 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Janet will be remembered for her smile for everyone, her work ethic and her love for her family; all traits she passed down to her children and grandchildren. She worked hard to provide for her family with her most notable jobs at Howard Johnson’s, Indiana Tollway and Hampton Inn. She was known as the “Little Breakfast Lady” at Hampton Inn in Portage, Indiana, working up until three years ago. She spent countless hours crocheting blankets for her great grandchildren in which many still sleep with today. Her smile was contagious – something she greeted strangers and family alike. Janet was able to drive her own car and live at home up until recent years in which she moved to Miller’s Merry Manor. She was very strong willed and determined which especially showed in her final years.

She will be missed by her daughter, Peggy Lenzendorf of Waunakee, Wisconsin; her sons, Steve (Cindy) Kennedy of LaBelle, Florida, and Pat (Julie) Kennedy of Portage, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Joy Kennedy of Momence, Illinois.; along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Jim in 1993; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Mary Kennedy of Tampa, Florida; son, Danny Kennedy of Momence, Illinois.; son-in-law, Gary Lenzendorf of Eastman, Wisconsin; great granddaughter, Madison; her parents; three sisters, Patricia Rogers, Alberta Hough and Marie Conner; and three brothers, Billie, Merle and Don Poncelow.

A service celebrating Janet’s life will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville, Wis., on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. with visitation from noon until the time of service. Those that are unable to attend in person can view a live stream of the service by going to her obit on the funeral home website.

We are so thankful for Krista and many others from Heart To Heart Hospice that played a big part in the last two years of Janet’s life. We are also grateful to Beth and staff at Miller’s Merry Manor who provided comfort in her last days.

Memorials can be made to Heart To Heart Hospice, www.htohfoundation.org.

May your cigarette never go out and coffee never get cold. Miss you already!

