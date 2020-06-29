Janet “Jan” F. Mangin

Janet “Jan” F. Mangin, age 76, passed away at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison on June 24, 2020 after an almost twenty-year battle with Leukemia.

She was born in Green Bay on Aug. 29, 1943 to the late David and Florence (LaPlant) Mangin. Jan attended St. Joseph’s Academy in Green Bay graduating in 1961. During her schooling at St. Joseph’s she became an accomplished pianist earning a scholarship to St. Norbert’s College in Green Bay. While pursuing her music degree at St. Norbert’s she met John Van Dinter; they married and moved to Madison. Jan graduated from University of Wisconsin, Madison with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music. She went on to teach private music lessons to many students over the years and served as music director for the Sauk Prairie Community Choir.

Aside from her love of music, Jan loved to decorate and owned her own interior design shop, Nettle Creek on Odana Road in Madison. It was during this time that she met Jim Nidy. Jan and Jim shared a love of nature and the outdoors, enjoying camping and spending time in Door County. They also had a love of animals and realized that dream when they moved to their current home in Pine Hollow where Jan had donkeys, sheep, chickens and cats.

Jan is survived by her husband of more than thirty years, Jim Nidy; her two children, Wendy VanDinter and Jason VanDinter; her three grandchildren, Josh (Sheree), Cody and Delany VanDinter; Jim’s children, Erik (Sarah) Nidy and Ellen (Tim Capron) Nidy and Jim’s grandchildren, Owen and Oscar; and her brother, David (Donna) Mangin; many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Mangin.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Jan at a later date.

