Janet Edith Rowsam

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Janet Edith Rowsam, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Capitol Lakes Health Care Center.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1932, in Groveland, Mass., the daughter of Wesley and Ruth (Morrison) Wright.

Janet graduated from Groveland High School in Groveland, Mass., and the Anna Jaques School of Nursing in Newburyport, Mass. While working as a licensed practical nurse at Fort Bragg, N.C., she met her future husband James Rowsam, who was returning from military service in Korea. They married on June 29, 1952, and enjoyed over 50 years together.

Janet worked for 22 years at Sears retiring as the Parts Manager. She took an active interest in her children’s school activities. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Brownie Leader. She volunteered at the food pantry and helped with blood drives at Bashford United Methodist Church where she was a member. She had many lasting friendships, some going back to 1958 when a group of neighborhood ladies organized a monthly card club.

Janet was an avid NASCAR fan. Crossword puzzles, gardening and taking care of her home were also things she enjoyed.

Janet is survived by daughter, Jayne (Anita Kichefski) Rowsam; two sons, Jeff (Wendy) Rowsam and Jon (Kay) Rowsam; two sisters, Nancy Mello, and Beverly Pitcher; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Rowsam; her parents; sister, Barbara (Keith) Danforth; brother, Albert Wright; and brothers-in-law, Joseph Mello, and Herb Pitcher.

A private burial will be held at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be gifted in Janet’s name to Second Harvest Food Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420