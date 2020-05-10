Janet E. “Jan” (Whalen) Geraths

FITCHBURG, Wis. – Janet E. “Jan” (Whalen) Geraths, age 85, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was married to Neal Geraths on Sept. 25, 1955. Together they raised four children, Steve (Robin) of Cross Plains, Ruth (Daniel) Lamm of Fitchburg, David (Nicole) of Fitchburg and Michael (Catrina) of Green Bay.

She was a proud grandmother of two grandsons, Joshua Lamm and Bennett Geraths, and two great-granddaughters, Emi and Elena Kelly-Lamm. She is further survived by her sister, Jeanne (Herb) Gundlach of Fitchburg; one nephew; and two nieces.

Janet took great pride in raising her family and attending their activities. Janet was employed for 20 years at M&I Bank and later First Business Bank. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church and will forever be remembered for her infectious smile and secret Macaroni Salad recipe.

