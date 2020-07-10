Janet Delores (Schuch) O’Connell

STOUGHTON-Janet Delores (Schuch) O’Connell, age 88, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1932, in Colfax, the daughter of William and Myrtle (Chilson) Schuch.

Janet was a housewife and daycare provider. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and spending time with friends and family.

Janet is survived by her children, Charlotte (Kenny) Harvey, Cynthia King, Mark (Cindy) O’Connell, William O’Connell, Lesha (David) Seymour, Susan O’Connell and Scott O’Connell (fiancé, Jennifer); 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Clara Anderson and Connie Schuch; and two brothers, Clarence and Kenny Schuch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents; and brother, William Schuch.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The details will be published in the Stoughton Hub, once determined.

Please send cards and memorials to Mark O’Connell, 1434 E. Church Rd., Stoughton, WI 53589. All memorials will be given to Agrace HospiceCare.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

