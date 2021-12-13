Janet Ardyth Turkelson

by Obituaries

Janet Ardyth Turkelson, 80, of Brodhead, WI left this earth to join her heavenly Father on December 5, 2021.

She was born on October 18, 1941 to Carlyle and Dorothy (Hulbert) Porterfield of Brodhead, WI. She had two younger siblings, Philip and Kathleen. She spent her childhood on the family dairy farm in Brodhead. She graduated from Albany High School in 1959 then attended UW Madison, then graduated from Madison Business College in 1963. She married Leslie C. Turkelson on June 6, 1964 in Albany, WI.

Janet’s jobs included stenographer for the DMV, co-owner of Cardinal Communications, and her longest employment, administrative staff at American Family Insurance. She also helped in countless ways with her son and daughter-in-law’s farm.

Janet was a charter member of Calvary Bible Fellowship in Madison, where she was active for over 20 years. Over the years she taught Sunday School and backyard Bible clubs. She was a church pianist for over 30 years, and regularly sang in trios and quartets. She was part of Sugar River Quartet. She loved traveling, camping, taking pictures, gardening – especially flower gardens, bird-watching, and crafts. She especially loved her family. She had a large family: some of them through birth or marriage, but many more became her family through her relationship with them.

Janet and Les had 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Leslie; daughter, Suzanne (Eric) Teigen; and sons, Steven Turkelson and Scott (Jenny) Turkelson; brother, Philip (Renee) Porterfield and sister, Kathleen (Kim) Markham; brothers-in-law, Ed (Yvonne) Turkelson and Donald (Gabbi) Turkelson; sister-in-law, Beverly Larson, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jeff Turkelson; brother-in-law, Richard Turkelson; sisters-in-law, Betty Harwood and Barbara (Fred) Emshoff; a granddaughter, Morgan Turkelson, and a nephew, Tom Porterfield.

A Celebration of Janet’s Life will be held at Calvary Bible Fellowship (in 7th Day Adventist Church building), 910 Femrite Dr, Monona, WI on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3pm with her Pastor Bruce Cournoyer officiating.

A family graveside burial of her ashes will be held in spring of 2022 at Albany Hillcrest Cemetery.

Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.