Janesville’s unemployment is the worst since 2008 – why city leaders think the impact will be different this time around

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – The City of Janesville has posted its highest unemployment rate since the closing of its General Motors plant and the 2008.

The 10 percent unemployment rate is still less than the 13 percent rate posted in 2008, but is a drastic turn from the record low unemployment rate Rock County boasted a year ago.

“We were basically at the lowest rate historically ever for the county during that time,” said Janesville Economic Development Director Gale Price.

Price says the key difference between Janesville’s 2008 recession and the recession caused by COVID-19 is the diversity of the city’s economy this time around. He says that while the 2008 shutdown impacted jobs in manufacturing and development, that sector is doing well during the shut down.

In addition, Price says in introduction of other suppliers to Janesville has helped to diversify the economy – which he says helps during an economic recession.

“When you think about some of the distribution that we have and some of the production that we have in Janesville now, it’s somewhat recession proof,” Price said.

Price says out of the 8,444 individuals who have filed for unemployment at last count, the majority were in the hospitality or retail sector. As more businesses continue to open, he says those numbers could drop quickly.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments