Janesville worker dead after being hit by skid steer; OSHA investigating

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — One person died Friday after they were hit by a skid steer while assisting a semi-truck driver at a loading dock.

According to Janesville police, officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to a commercial business on Barberry Drive for a workplace accident.

Police said the person who died was an employee of the business, while the skid steer driver was part of a private, contracted business hired to do snow removal on the property.

A police report said the injured employee was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Janesville police and the Wisconsin State Patrol are working in cooperation with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the investigation.

The identity of the employee is not being released until the family is notified.



