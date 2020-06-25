Janesville woman arrested on suspicion of fourth OWI offense

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville woman was arrested on suspicion of her fourth operating while intoxicated offense, according to a release by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies observed someone showing signs of being an impaired driver, the release said.

They arrested Manda Skoien around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop. The release did not indicate where the traffic stop took place or Skoien’s age.

She is being held at the Rock County Jail.

