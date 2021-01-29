Janesville woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police arrested a Janesville woman accused of drunk driving Thursday morning.

According to a news release, patrol officers were called to a traffic complaint at Center and Kellogg avenues regarding a vehicle that was “driving poorly and almost ran a US Postal Service driver off the roadway.”

The officers found the vehicle and identified the driver as 43-year-old Sharon Foreman. Officials said the woman showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety testing. A sample of her blood has been taken as evidence, though the results are pending.

Foreman was arrested and brought to the Rock County Jail on suspicion of a 4th-offense OWI, operating while revoked and operating without insurance.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.