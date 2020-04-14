Janesville woman arrested in stabbing

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating a stabbing that has a local woman behind bars.

Officers received a report of a stabbing just before midnight Monday alone Park Avenue in Janesville, according to a press release. Police found a man outside of a house with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital and then released a short time later.

Police say 22-year-old Myla Braxton is in custody in connection with the incident. She is facing charges of aggravated battery while armed.

Comments

comments