Janesville voters to decide on two major referendum projects

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Voters in Janesville are being asked to support two major referendum projects in November, one for the Janesville School District and the other for Blackhawk Technical College.

The Janesville School District wants $22.5 million for capital needs and $37 million for operations.

The capital referendum would improve old operating systems like boilers while the operational referendum will help counter declining enrollment and state aid.

If it is approved, the result would be a $5 increase per $100,000 of equalized property value every year until the debt is paid off. District officials except this to take about 20 years, the Janesville Gazette reported.

The operations referendum would increase the tax bill on a $100,000 home around $40 each year of its four year lifespan starting at the end of 2021.

The college is looking for $32 million for education improvements and a new building.

According to the Janesville Gazette, for every $100,000 of equalized property value, a taxpayer currently pays $59 a year to Blackhawk Technical College. If the referendum passes, that $59 a year would be bumped to $62 the first year, $62 the second year, $61 the third year and $60 the fourth year.

Voters in the Janesville School District boundaries also likely live within the boundaries for the college. Some voters may choose to only support one institution since the referendums overlap territory, the Janesville Gazette reported.

The Blackhawk Technical College territory also includes parts of Rock and Green counties.

Officials for both institutions insist their referendums are needed.

