Janesville teen arrested for possession of firearm

by Shelby Evans

freeimages.com

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police say they arrested a 17-year-old male for allegedly showing a firearm to another juvenile person Tuesday night.

According to the report it occurred at the YMCA of Northern Rock County.

Police say they found the firearm in the teen’s backpack.

The charges include: with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

