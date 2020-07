Janesville students, organizers turn online for summer musical theater workshop

The Janesville School District summer musical theater workshop is continuing its mission to give kids an opportunity to participate in the arts. Micheal Bruno talks to the students and organizers on how they’re working together virtually as he goes behind the screens.

