Janesville service clubs to host drive-thru food drive to benefit ECHO

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Service clubs throughout Janesville will host their second drive-thru food drive benefitting ECHO on Sept. 27.

ECHO provides a a variety of services for low-income Janesville residents. Along with other non-profits, ECHO has experienced an increase in requests for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At our first drive thru in August we were able to collect more than $2,300 in monetary donations for ECHO and almost 1,200 pounds of food for their pantry,” said Lisa Johnson, president-elect of the Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club.

Organizers say many clubs have cancelled or adjusted fundraisers due to the pandemic.

The drive-thru food drive will be held at Traxler Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and designed as a contactless donation point. Volunteers will wear masks and maintain social distancing as they remove donations from donors’ trunks.

