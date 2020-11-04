Janesville School District referendums pass

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

File photo

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A major referendum project for the Janesville School District has passed.

The Janesville School District wanted $22.5 million for capital needs and $37 million for operations.

BREAKING: @SDJanesville referendums have PASSED with 67 percent of the vote #News3Now — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) November 4, 2020



The result will cause a $5 increase per $100,000 of equalized property value every year until the debt is paid off. District officials except this to take about 20 years, the Janesville Gazette reported.

The operations referendum would increase the tax bill on a $100,000 home around $40 each year of its four year lifespan starting at the end of 2021.

This was one major referendum project some voters in Janesville faced.

Blackhawk Technical College also was asking voters to support a referendum.