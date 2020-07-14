Janesville School Board to vote on re-entry plans for fall, MMSD asks parents for input on plans

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

JANESVILLE, Wis.– The School District of Janesville School Board is expected to vote on the re-entry plan for fall instruction Tuesday night.



The current re-entry plan would allow parents to choose which instruction model is best for their family.

The options include all in-person instruction for grades K-12, all virtual instruction for grades K-12, or a hybrid model for middle and high school students.

More than 80 percent of parents in Rock County previously said they support sending students back to the classrooms in the fall, according to a survey.

Madison Metropolitan School District announced it’s preparing for three different scenarios, all in-person instruction, all virtual instruction and a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning. Spokesperson Tim LeMonds announced the hybrid model will be the leading method of instruction in the fall.

The district released a slideshow with more information on what next fall might look like. The district sent a questionnaire to families on Monday asking for feedback.

