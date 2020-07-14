Janesville School Board to discuss fall semester options, sports

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville School Board will introduce its plans for the upcoming fall semester at a board meeting Tuesday night.

On the agenda are face-to-face and virtual instruction plans for all students and a hybrid instruction for middle and high school students.

The board said the re-entry plan gives parents options to participate based on the family’s comfort levels preferences and needs.

It would need to be approved to be implemented.

The board will also discuss a plan for fall sports during the meeting at 6 p.m., which will be streamed live on the board’s YouTube page.

