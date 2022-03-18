Janesville school board names finalists in superintendent search

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville School Board has named three finalists as the district searches for its next superintendent.

During a special board meeting Thursday evening, the board named Mark Holzman, Ryan Krohn and Cassandra Schug as the top three candidates out of a pool of 19 applicants. Holzman is currently the superintendent of the Manitowoc Public School District, while Krohn is the superintendent of the Stone Bank School District and Schug is the superintendent of the Watertown Unified School District.

All three finalists will interview with board members, school staff members and community leaders before the board makes its final decision. That decision is set to come by April 6.

Current superintendent Steve Pophal announced in October he plans to retire at the end of the current school year.

