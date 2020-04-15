Janesville ramp closures for I-39/90 project begin next week

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Several Janesville ramps will be closed for three months starting next week.

According to a news release from the Department of Transportation, concrete paving work has begun for the new I-39/90 northbound lanes between the US 14 and WIS 26 interchanges in Janesville.

The release said the I-39/90 northbound ramp to WIS 26/Milton Avenue (171A) and US 14 ramp to I-39/90 northbound will close starting 12 a.m. Monday.

Officials expect the ramps to reopen in mid-July.

Drivers with destinations in Janesville or traveling to Milton or Fort Atkinson must use Exit 171B, according to the release.

Authorities said one lane will be closed from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday on I-39/90 northbound near these interchanges, and the I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 14/Humes Road (Exit 171B) will shift onto the new concrete pavement late next week.

